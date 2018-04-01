One Dead After Rollover Accident Near Jefferson City

MILLER COUNTY - One woman is dead and one other is in moderate condition at Lake Regional Medical Center following a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

Erika Ekstam, 30, of Eugene veered off the right side of highway 54 near route MM around 2 a.m. She then over-corrected and struck the ditch on the left side of the highway, ejecting her.

Ekstam was flown to Lake Regional Medical Center where she died. Her passenger, 33-year-old Sara Blakley was taken by ambulance and is listed in moderate condition.

No other vehicles were involved and officials say neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.