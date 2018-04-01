One Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in I-55 in Mo.

ST. LOUIS - A wrong-way crash on U.S. 55 in eastern Missouri has left one man dead and another man injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident occurred early Saturday when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided with another car.

The car that headed in the wrong direction caught fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.