One dead, five hospitalized after Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY - A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Saturday evening crash in Pettis County left one man dead and hospitalized five others.

The report said a family of five from Sedalia was traveling eastbound on Route HH just east of Route EE around 8:00 p.m. Saturday when the driver was unable to dodge an oncoming vehicle that crossed over the center line.

The head-on crash killed the driver of the second vehicle, 41-year-old Brian Barr of Sedalia. Two passengers in the first vehicle were seriously injured in the crash, and the other three occupants sustained moderate injuries.

According to the report, all four passengers in the first vehicle were not wearing safety devices, including a 3-year-old, 7-year-old and 10-year-old.