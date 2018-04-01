One Dead In Fleeing Car Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One woman is dead and another badly hurt after their sport utility vehicle was struck by an SUV that was fleeing from police. It happened Thursday night in St. Louis. The victim is a 71-year-old woman. A 47-year-old woman in her vehicle was hurt. The male driver of the fleeing SUV has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it began when two men in a Mercedes SUV shot at officers, then drove away. But police say the officers did not initiate a pursuit. A few minutes after the shooting, the Mercedes struck a Ford Explorer, causing it to flip over. One occupant of the Mercedes was taken into custody. The other ran away.