One Dead In Highway Shooting Duel

One man died in the shooting early yesterday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City. One other man was critically wounded and two others were treated and released from hospitals. Police captain Rich Lockhart says several vehicles were stopped in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Two of the vehicles collided and at least one other vehicle was at the scene. When officers arrived, they realized people in the vehicles were shooting at one another. Several of the men involved ran away, or tried to drive away, but most of them were caught. Police still don't know what sparked the disturbance.