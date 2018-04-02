One Dead in Miller County House Fire

MILLER COUNTY - Eldon resident Brent Comer was found dead inside a burned out home Monday night according to the Miller County Sheriff's Department.

Moreau Fire Protection responded to a fire at 26 Eldon Road in Miller County around 10 p.m. Monday night, according to a Moreau Fire District spokesperson.

Neighbors reported at least four engines responded to the blaze.

Missouri State Fire Marshals recovered the body of Comer, 23, after the flames were subdued. Comer was not a resident of the house he was found in.

KOMU spoke with one of Comer's family members who said Comer was supposed to be away on a fishing trip.

Alicia Kemp, a friend of Comer, said he will missed. "I mean it's going to be hard for a lot people to take. It is really sad. We don't know all the circumstances or how it happened, but it's sad to see that happen to anybody regradless of their age," said Kemp.

An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow.

KOMU 8 News will continue to bring you the latest as it develops.