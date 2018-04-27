One dead, one badly hurt after being hit by vehicle

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a vehicle struck two people in downtown St. Louis after a Blues hockey game, killing a woman and critically injuring a man.

KMOV-TV reports that police believe the victims, both in their 20s, were leaving the Blues game Tuesday night when they were hit. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Police say the car involved stayed on the scene.