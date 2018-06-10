One Dead, One Critical Injured in Mexico Motorcycle Accident

MEXICO - One man is dead and one woman is critically injured after a motorcycle accident in Mexico Wednesday night. The Mexico Public Safety and Audrain Ambulance District responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle on Missouri Highway 22 and Curtis Street.

According to Mexico's Public Safety Department, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the rear end of a 2002 Chevrolet pick-up truck around 7:40 p.m.

The motorcycle caught fire after the collision, but MPSD said it quickly put out the fire. 48-year-old Michael Woodruff of Mexico and Kimberly Holmes, 41, of Santa Fe were riding on the motorcycle and 52-year-old Harold Welshmeyer was driving the 2002 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Emergency crews flew Holmes to the University Hospital where she is currently in intensive care. Woodruff was pronounced dead at the scene. Welshmeyer was not injured in the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.