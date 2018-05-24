One Dead, One Hurt in Fall from St. Louis Building

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman who survived a 2-story fall in which her boyfriend was killed says it was an accident.

The woman, whose name has not been released, told police that her boyfriend was sitting on a ledge overlooking the sidewalk when he stood, lost his balance and fell from a restaurant roof in the Washington Avenue loft district downtown. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the couple lived in the third floor of an adjacent building.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Erik Doyle, a local bartender who was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead of massive head trauma. The woman told police she doesn't remember how she fell from the roof.