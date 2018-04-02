One dead, three injured in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY - One person is dead and three are injured after a crash in Boone County.

It happened Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. on Route O south of Brome Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2007 Dodge Caliber reached the top of a hill, became airborne, went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting and killing the driver, 22-year-old Amber Light.

The other passengers of the vehicle, 20-year-old Autumn Light, infant Jayden Light and 13-year-old Trevor Light were taken by ambulance to University Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Amber Light was the only person in the car not wearing a seat belt.