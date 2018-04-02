One firefighter killed, another serious injured in crash during fire call

By: The Associated Press

MAYVIEW (AP) - Authorities said a firefighter was killed and another was injured in a crash in rural western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a motorist collided with a stopped vehicle Monday night, knocking a second stopped vehicle down a Lafayette County embankment with two Mayview firefighters caught underneath.

The patrol said the crash killed 55-year-old Jeffery Sanders. A second firefighter, 33-year-old Jacob Hayward, was flown to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries. The driver who caused the crash wasn't hurt.

Patrol Cpl. Kim Davis said the firefighters had been outside their vehicles working a fire call when the crash happened. The Mayview Fire Protection District didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.