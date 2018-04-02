One hospitalized after crashing into utility pole

CALIFORNIA, Mo - A woman was hospitalized and listed in serious condition after the car she was in hit a utility pole Friday night.

Matthew Brauner, 26, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro northbound on Rabbit Run Road when he lost control and skidded off the right side of the road. The car became airborne and collided with a utility pole.

Brooke Ziehmer, 22, was taken to University Hospital. Brauner refused medical attention at the scene.

Both Brauner and Ziehmer were wearing seat belts.

No other vehicles were involved.