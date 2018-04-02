One hospitalized after morning apartment fire

COLUMBIA - One person was sent to the hospital Monday after an early morning apartment fire at 2406 Whitegate Drive.

The Columbia Fire Department said crews arrived on the scene around 2:09 a.m. to find smoke pouring out of the front of the building, but the fire was already out.

According to Captain Lisa Todd, the fire and smoke was contained to one unit. The one occupant in the apartment at the time of the fire was transported to the VA hospital. The victim's current condition has not been released.

Damage is estimated at $3,500. Assistant Fire Marshall Brian Davison said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[Editors note: This article has been updated to include the most accurate information.]