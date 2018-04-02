One in Custody in Indiana School Shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. - The Associated Press reports one person was shot inside a Martinsville, Indiana middle school this morning. Initial reports say the victim is a male student who was shot in the stomach. Officials say the alleged gunman is in custody.

It's believed he is a student who was recently expelled from the school. Police say they are looking for more people who may be involved.

A helicopter was used to take the victim to the hospital. Classes at the middle school were canceled for the day.