One Injured in East Columbia Shooting, 5-Year-Old Unharmed

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday three masked men broke into a home east of Columbia and shot one man just after 5 a.m.

Deputies said the men kicked in the door of a house in the 5300 block of Trikalla Drive in the Lake of the Woods area around 5:07 a.m.

When deputies arrived to the scene they discovered a 33-year-old man that had suffered a single gunshot wound to the stomach. A 37-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy were also inside the home at the time but were not injured.

They said the men took the woman's purse and cell phone and got away. The woman immediately called 9-1-1 and a private vehicle transported the man to the hospital.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it is working on leads but would not disclose any of the information involving the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477).