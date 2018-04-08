One Killed After Lebanon Brawl

LEBANON (AP) - A Lebanon teenager died today and another was injured after a brawl at a park, and police say the fight appears to be prearranged. Police found the two males unconscious last night in a Lebanon park parking lot. Police Chief Sam Mustard says 17-year-old Zackary Jones of Lebanon died at a Springfield hospital. The other teenager is in stable condition with serious injuries at St. John's Hospital. Both had wounds consistent with blunt-force trauma to the head and body, but no weapons have been recovered. Two men, one woman and a male juvenile are being held for questioning. Police are still investigating the cause of the dispute.