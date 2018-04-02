One Killed in Robbery Attempt Near St. Louis Casino

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man waiting for a party bus outside a St. Louis casino is killed after being shot in the back by a gunman who tried to rob him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the victim, who was in his 20s, was approached at 1:47 a.m. outside Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel by a man who attempted to rob him before shooting him.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A woman in her mid-20s who was shot in the buttocks was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Police are asking for help from anyone who has information about the shootings.