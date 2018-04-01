One Killed, Two Injured in Gasconade County Crash

GASCONADE COUNTY - One woman is dead and two men are injured after a Gasconade County crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occured at approximately 2:55 p.m. on MO 100, less than a mile west of Route J.

Carol King, 43, of Morrison was driving westbound and crossed into the center lane in her car and struck the other vehicle head on. The other vehicle contained David Harah, 54, and George Horah, 82, of New Florence.

King was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gasconade County coroner. The other two were transported to Hermann Hospital and sustained moderate injuries.