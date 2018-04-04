One Man Dead After Columbia Motorcycle Crash

COLUMBIA - A man died after he lost control of his motorcycle and collided into a utility pole around 1 a.m. Sunday. 29-year-old Brandon E. Bainter was driving westbound on Broadway approaching Westwood Avenue, when he lost control of his vehicle, and left the roadway on the left. Bainter's vehicle then collided with a utility pole, ejecting Bainter off the motorcycle.

Bainter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash due to the serious injuries sustained in the crash. Bainter was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

It's unclear whether drug or alcohol use was involved. The investigation is ongoing.