One Man Dead, Another Critically Injured in I-70 Crash

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said a man died after an accident on I-70 late Thursday night. Another man was in critical condition Friday.

Police said Jeremy K. Tremblay and Eric R. Lewis, both of Columbia, were ejected from the car after they crashed into a ditch just before midnight. They said neither of the men wore seatbelts.

Tremblay, 31, drove the 1995 Buick LeSabre. Police said Tremblay veered off the roadway before striking the ditch, which caused the car to overturn several times.

Police said paramedics pronounced Tremblay dead at the scene. Columbia police said his passenger, Lewis, 30, was in critical condition at University Hospital as of Friday morning.