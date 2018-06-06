One Man Gives a Gift for Man's Best Friend

COLUMBIA - One man's love for man's best friend means $3.4 dollars for the MU College of Veterinary Medicine. The Dean of MU's Veterinary School and Chancellor Deaton held a ceremony to honor James Redhage and present his gift. Redhage left and endowment to fund three residencies at the school in honor of this three dogs.



Redhage began donating to college after first bringing his dogs to MU for Veterinary care. The money donated will cover the annual salaries of senior residents as well as a one thousand dollar stipend to all three to provide vital continuing education opportunities.



