One man hospitalized after shooting near central Columbia

COLUMBIA - One man was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound received Saturday night.

CPD officers were dispatched at about 8:00 p.m. after receiving reports of shots heard in the 200 block of Business Loop 70 East.

According to CPD, officers found multiple shell casings in the area of Austin and Grand Avenue and one vehicle damaged by gunfire.

It took over a half hour before officers could find a man with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Sixth Street. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

CPD says the shots fired and the victim of the gunshot wound are related to each other.

At this time, CPD doesn't have information on the identity of either the suspect or the victim. The condition of the victim is also unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

CPD asks that if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact them at (573)874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.