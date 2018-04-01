One Man in Serious Condition After Cole County Motorcycle Accident

COLE COUNTY - One man is in serious condition after a motorcycle accident in Cole County late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 62-year-old Robert Roe of Jefferson City was turning left on U.S. 54 from MO 17 when 50-year-old Nick Barbagallo of Eugene, Mo., riding a motorcycle, hit Roe's vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Authorities flew Barbagallo to University Hospital in Columbia where he is in serious condition.