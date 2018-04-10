One person dead after car crash in Southwest Missouri

WEBSTER COUNTY - Law enforcement officials said one person died after a car crash in Southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 80-year-old Donald R. Hearlson was driving on Route OO around 2:40 p.m. Sunday when he was involved in a fatal crash 80 feet west of Red Top Road.

The MSHP crash report said Hearlson drove off the left side of the road and struck a parked vehicle.

The patrol said his family has been notified of his death.