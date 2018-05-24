One person dead and one injured in north Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA- Columbia police said one person died and one is injured Sunday in multiple shooting incidents in north Columbia.

Public Information Officer Bryana Maupin said the police department received multiple calls around 4 p.m. The first incident of an armed robbery with a gun came from Silver Mill Drive. The second call came from the 200 block of White River Drive about shots fired.

Police have identified Deante Mardell Smith, 17, from Columbia as the deceased victim. The injured person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening issues.

Multiple homes in the area were hit by bullets during the shooting but property damage is unknown at this time, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Police have not arrested anyone yet suspected in connection to the crime.

KOMU 8 News will keep you updated as more information comes in.