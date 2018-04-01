One person injured, one pet dead in early morning Columbia fire

COLUMBIA – One person was in the hospital Monday morning after a fire damaged a home.

"At one point, all of the home’s windows were glowing brightly - and you could tell the fire had engulfed the interior of the house," he said.

Columbia Fire Captain Lisa Todd said the fire department got a call about a fire on Ruby Lane at 1:25 Monday morning. Todd said the caller reported seeing flames showing from the home.

Todd said crews made it to the scene by 1:29 a.m. and put the fire out within 10 minutes.

The Columbia Fire Department said one person was inside the home when the fire started had got mild to moderate burns. An ambulance took the person to the hospital.

Todd said there was one pet inside the home that died during the fire.

The fire department said it was still investigating the cause of the fire Monday morning and a damage estimate had not been determined.