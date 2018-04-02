One person killed in Fulton house fire

FULTON - One person was killed in a house fire that broke out in Fulton late Monday night. Fulton firefighters said 82-year-old Bobby R. Metz died in the fire.

The Fulton Fire Department said it was dispatched to the Reed Street residence and arrived on scene, immediately noticing heavy flames coming from the house. Crews attempted to enter the house, but had to back out due to the intensity of the fire.

Two people were inside the house at the time the fire started and both were trapped inside. One person was able to escape and survived.

According to Fulton Interim Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a cigarette that was left lit within the home.

Coffelt also said the home suffered extensive damage and it is considered a total loss.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated with the latest information avaliable.]