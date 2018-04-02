One person on the run after Columbia shots fired incident

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Thursday one person is on the run after a shots fired incident Wednesday night.

The police department said officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Rice Road for a call of multiple shots fired at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday. It said officers located multiple shell casings and two homes were hit, but no injuries were reported.

According to a release from the department, a white vehicle was seen leaving the area immediately after the shots were fired.

Officers said they located a vehicle matching the description of the one leaving the scene and attempted to stop it near Broadway and Trimble. They said the occupants fled the vehicle and a chase began on-foot.

The department said with the help of the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Columbia Police K9 unit and the Boone County Sheriff's Department K9 unit, one of the vehicle's occupants was located. Officers said the other occupant of the vehicle was still on the run Thursday afternoon.

Columbia Police said no arrests had been made Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573)-875-TIPS