One Person Sent to Hospital After Car Rolled and Landed in Ditch

COLUMBIA - One person was sent to the hospital Monday night after a single-vehicle car crash.

Battalion Chief John Metz said the Columbia Fire Department responded to reports that a vehicle had rolled off the road and landed in a ditch at mile marker 123.8 on Interstate 70 westbound around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Metz said Columbia firefighters arrived on scene and found a car in a ditch between westbound I-70 and the I-70 Drive NW outer road, near Barnwood Drive.

Metz said the car appeared to have been driving west on I-70 when it traveled off the right side of the road, rolled down an embankment and landed upright.

Fighterfighters had to extricate the driver using hydraulic rescue cutters to remove the roof, according to Metz.

Metz said the driver was transported as a trauma alert to University Hospital.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, Metz said.

I-70 Drive NW at Barnwood was closed for about 90 minutes.