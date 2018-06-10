One person sent to hospital after motorcycle crash

BOONE COUNTY - A motorcycle crash sent one person to University Hospital Wednesday night, according to a Boone County Sherrif's Department deputy.

The crash happened at the 3500 block of Highway 163 East, just west of South Bennett Drive.

Emergency crews from the Boone County Fire Protection District, University Hospital, the Boone County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded just before 6:00 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol, Ryan Miller of Holts Summit lost control hitting a ditch, went airborne, and landed in a small ditch on the side of the road.

Miller sustained serious injuries.

Some parts of the motorcycle had fallen off in the crash, which was damaged, but not destroyed.

Miller was wearing a helmet.