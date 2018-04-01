One Soldier Dead, Another Seriously Injured in ATV Accident

DIXON, Mo. (AP) - One soldier is dead and another was taken to a hospital in serious condition following an ATV accident in south-central Missouri.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Pulaski County, a few miles north of the Army's Fort Leonard Wood.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says an all-terrain vehicle driven by 25-year-old Timothy Panzar went airborne, struck a tree, flipped over and landed in the Big Piney River. Panzar and his 33-year-old passenger were thrown into the water.

A spokesman for Fort Leonard Wood told KOLR-TV that both men were currently assigned to the 4th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

Panzar was pronounced dead at the scene. The other soldier was flown to a hospital in Springfield.