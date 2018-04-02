One Student Wounded in Shooting at Arizona School

WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) -- An Arizona school superintendent says an adult shot at another adult before a high school baseball game, but missed and instead wounded a nearby student.

Richard Rundhaug said Thursday that the shooter was among two adults in custody and Willcox police are looking for a third person involved in the incident.

Police spokeswoman Patty Ackerson says the student suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. MST, after the day's classes had been completed.

Willcox is about 200 miles southeast of Phoenix and 70 miles east of Tucson.