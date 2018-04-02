One Suspect Takes Plea Deal in Jefferson City Death

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of a Columbia man in April.

Tracy Session pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and other charges in the killing of 34-year-old Keith Mosely at a Jefferson City apartment complex.

During the court hearing, the judge said Mosely died while the suspects tried to steal marijuana from him.

A co-defendant, 20-year-old Khiry Summers, refused a similar plea deal. In response, his attorney, Tina M. Crow Halcomb, asked to be released from representing Summers. Her request was granted.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that a third defendant, 29-year-old Brandon Chase, is scheduled for trial next month. Chase and Summers also are charged with second-degree murder.