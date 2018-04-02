One teen dies, another teen has serious injuries from Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old is dead, and a 15-year-old is seriously injured following a crash that happened at the intersection of Route M and Route Y on Monday around 4:35 p.m.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Travis D. Adam was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer when the SUV crossed the center line and hit 19-year-old Braydon D. Holtmeyer's 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

Adam died from his injuries in the crash. Alexa L. Noblett, 15, a passenger in Adam's vehicle, had serious injuries from the crash. Adam and Noblett are from Jefferson City.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

Adam's death is the 63rd fatality for MSHP Troop F in 2016.