One Twin Brother is Convicted

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One of the twin brothers accused in the 2005 attack of a parking lot attendant at Laclede's Landing in St. Louis is convicted. But authorities say they'll wait for the conclusion of the other twin's trial before deciding sentencing. Jurors deliberated about three-and-a-half hours yesterday before finding 29-year-old Chris Riti guilty of first-degree assault. His brother, Joseph, goes to trial next month. Marcus Mason was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the attack. He suffered a fractured skull, crushed eye sockets and a tear in his optic nerve. A motive for the attack remains unclear.