One Victim Shot at Boone County Fair

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's department confirms one teenager was shot Friday night at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Sgt. Mike Perkins said that between six and twelve young men started fighting on the fairgrounds and at least two of them pulled out what is believed to semi-automatic or automatic weapons. Perkins said deputies found several rounds on the ground and that is how they confirmed the type of guns. The teenaged victim received a bullet woundto the leg and was taken to University Hospital. His name was not known.

Police cordoned off several areas of the grounds and at least one are there was small pools of blood.

Eyewitnesses say they heard the gunfire towards the rear of the grounds and that's when people starting screaming.

Deputies asked fair goers to leave and many did, though some stayed at the fair, saying they had already paid.

Deputies said they had several people in custody Friday night and were still looking for others.