One Winning Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Two tickets—one in Mo. and one in Ariz.—matched all six numbers drawn in last night's record Powerball drawing to share the $587.5 million jackpot. According to a press release, the name of the Mo. store which sold the Lottery ticket in the Kansas City region will be released later Thursday morning.

"It is so exciting to sell one of these Powerball tickets," said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. "In addition, we sold two tickets that matched all five white balls, which means they each win $1 million. Three millionaires in one night is a wonderful night!"

The $1 million winning tickets were sold at Casey's General Store on 4800 S. Rangeline in Joplin and Sunfresh on 2415 N.E. Vivion Road in Kansas City.

Reardon noted that Missouri has had the second most Powerball jackpot winners, behind Indiana.

"With last night's jackpot winner, we are up to 27," said Reardon.

Reardon said whoever holds the winning ticket should be sure to sign the back, put it in a safe place and seek legal and financial advice.

"We want winners to take their time and think through this clearly," Reardon said. "We don't want them to feel rushed."

The winning numbers from last night's Powerball drawing are: 5, 16, 22, 23, 29, and the Powerball was 6.

The Missouri winner has until May 27, 2013 to claim the prize. The winner can select to get the jackpot prize in 30 payments over 29 years or in one lump-sum payment.

The press release stated if no choice is made in 60 days, the jackpot is automatically paid in 30 payments.