One woman dead in Fulton car crash

FULTON - Mary Bowser, 44, died Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route F and Co Road 304.

At 1:04 p.m. Fulton Police, Fulton Fire, Callaway Ambulance and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about an accident.

They found Bowser trapped in a Saturn Sedan. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the Sedan had only minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a Mercedes van, were not injured.