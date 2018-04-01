One year anniversary of Christopher Cray's disappearance

By: Alyssa Casares, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Wednesday marks one year since Christopher Cray was last seen in Jefferson City. 

Over the past year, there have been many developments in the case, but police have still not found Cray. Below is a timeline of the events in the missing person's case.

June 5, 2014 - Jefferson City Police ask public for help to find Cray

Police confirm Cray was last seen in the area of Schnucks at 1801 Missouri Boulevard on the evening of May 20, 2014. He was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria. Several days after Cray's disappearance, his vehicle was recovered, but his whereabouts were still unknown. 

June 18, 2014 Police arrest a suspect who is accused of hiding Cray's body

Jefferson City police officers arrested Richard Love on June 18 in connection to the disappearance of Cray.

June 25, 2014 - JCPD chasing new leads in suspicious disappearance of Cray

Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and Boone County Task Force One assist the Jefferson City Police Department to help locate and confirm potential crime scenes. Over the past several weeks, detectives have corroborated evidence and statements related to the disappearance. Jefferson City Police said they will release more information about the investigation as it becomes available.

June 25, 2014 - Prosecutors arrest and charge second suspect in Cray case

Jefferson City Police arrested Adam Moore-Duncan in connection with the disappearance of 23-year-old Christopher Cray and charge him with tampering with physical evidence. Court documents obtained by KOMU 8 News say Moore-Duncan is accused of hiding a body. Jefferson City Police confirm it's Cray's body.

The court's felony complaint said Moore-Duncan's actions obstructed the prosecution of another person for the crime of murder. 

A spokesperson for Boone County Task Force One said the unit sent dogs to Jefferson City to help locate a body but would not say whether or not they found a body.


JUNE 26, 2014 - Jefferson City Police search landfill for Cray
The Jefferson City Police Department starts a search at the landfill in connection with the disappearance of Cray.

Jefferson City Police Captain Doug Shoemaker said police are following leads to the Allied Waste facility.

"Those leads have come to is through various investigative follow ups," Shoemaker said. "That's not to say that there aren't other leads that were following also, that's not to say that this is the only site that we're searching or will search."


JULY 1, 2014 - Suspects in Cray case seen on video dumping body at landfill - case ruled a homicide
The Jefferson City Police Department is currently ruling the investigation of Christopher Cray a homicide investigation.

Captain Doug Shoemaker said the Jefferson City Police Department was optimistic about finding Mr. Cray safe, however all evidence and testimony has led them to believe that those chances are increasingly slim.

The Jefferson City Police Department confirms Adam Moore-Duncan was arrested for tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse at the Allied Waste landfill.

The court's previously sealed probable cause statement says Adam Moore-Duncan took a trash cart from a home on Boonville Road and was observed on video May 22 entering the landfill at 8:15 a.m. That's two days after 23-year-old Christopher Cray went missing from a Jefferson City Schnucks parking lot. The Jefferson City Police officer's sworn statement said Cray's body was placed in the trash cart and the corpse was disposed of at the customer self-serve drop off at the landfill.

Shoemaker said the investigation is not strictly focused on the landfill anymore, and a lot of work still needs to be done.

The Jefferson City Police are continuing to interview people with knowledge of the events surrounding Cray's disappearance. They will also search the landfill site and staff it all day, everyday until further notice.

JULY 22, 2014 - Jefferson City Police call off search for Christopher Cray
Jefferson City Police called off the search for evidence in the disappearance of Christopher Cray at the Allied Waste landfill. Captain Doug Shoemaker said "tissue-based" evidence recovered from the landfill has been sent in for forensic evaluation. 

Police continue to investigate Cray's disappearance as a homicide.

November 28, 2014 - Two men no longer face charges in Cray disappearance
The Associated Press reported two men no longer faces charges connected to the disappearance of Jefferson City man Christopher Cray.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported that prosecutors have dropped a tampering with a witness charge against Richard Love and a tampering with physical evidence charge against Adam Moore-Duncan.

The charges against the 25-year-old Jefferson City men were filed after Cray went missing. Cray was last seen at a supermarket on May 20, and his abandoned vehicle was found May 26. Police suspect he was killed and that his body was thrown into the city landfill. But his body wasn't found after almost a month of searching the landfill.

Love has been sentenced to five years in prison in a drug distribution case. Online court records show no other felony charges against Moore-Duncan.

May 20, 2015 - Cray missing for one year

Cray has not been found. Shoemaker said there is no new information regarding the case but it is still ruled an open investigation. 

"Nothing really new at all to release on it, but it is an unsolved murder as it stands," Shoemaker said.

A family friend of Cray said she could not talk on camera because of new developments in the case, but Wednesday night his family will honor Cray.

"The family will release balloons at our individual houses this evening and on his birthday we will get together," the family friend said.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect comments released from Shoemaker and Cray's family friend.

