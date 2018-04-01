One-year-old and his mom found safe after Amber Alert issued

By: Jenna Middaugh and Rose Schmidt, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A mother and her son were found safe after St. Louis County police issued an Amber Alert Thursday, according to WSMV-TV in Nashville.

WSMV-TV reported the 1-year-old boy and his 23-year-old mother were found in Nashville after they were abducted in St. Louis.

St. Louis County police said two men abducted Dyland Rosa and his mom, Diana Berrios-Pimentel, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect vehicle was a tan or gold Honda Accord with Georgia plates.

Dyland has brown hair and brown eyes.

Berrios-Pimentel is 5 foot 1, weighs 85 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.



