Online Gambling Site Wins Auction for Joplin Car

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

GoldenPalace.com submitted the winning bid of $2,550. That means its logo and web site will be on the car on April 29 as it plunges off a cliff into a rock quarry in south Joplin. The company has made a habit out of oddball publicity stunts. It already has paid to have its name tattooed on the back of a prizefighter's head. It has bought a grilled cheese sandwich that some say has the image of the Virgin Mary on it. And it purchased actor William Shatner's kidney stone. Stuckenberg decided to auction off the space on his wife's old car and drive it off a cliff after he bought her a new minivan. Two inflatable dolls named Thelma and Louise will be passengers in the car.