Online License Plate Renewals Climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- More Missourians are renewing their vehicle's license plates online.



The state Department of Revenue says the number of online renewals has tripled from 39,000 in 2009 to 137,000 last year. And from July through September this year, more than 46,000 people have renewed their license plates.

Motorists in 71 counties and St. Louis city are allowed to renew their license plates through the agency's website at www.plates.mo.gov . Counties do not participate can work with state officials to start providing electronic proof of property tax statements so that the people living there can use the online system.

When Missourians renew their license plates online, they print a temporary registration receipt to keep in their vehicles until an official renewal sticker is mailed to them.