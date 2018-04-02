Online School Concerns Some

Residents will have to wait until August and for the classes to start to know more.

Regardless of how next month's vote comes out, Blair Oaks students will have more classes from which to choose. The new virtual school should help students in rural school districts take courses like students in bigger districts.

"We have some school districts that can only offer trigonometry every other year or calculus every other year," Curt Fuchs, director or Missouri Virtual School, said. "This is going to give those particular school districts access to these types of courses yearly."

Even elementary school students will have the opportunity to take high school courses, but educators are concerned about losing control of their students.

"You know, these are all things that I think these are all things schools are going to need to consider and have something in policy to address them," Blair Oak Principal Gary Verslues said.

Parents filled Blair Oaks High School Wednesday night to discuss their kids progress with their teachers. Some said progress may be hard to track with the online format, but with each teacher will receive a phone from the state, so a conference is only a phone call away.

Teachers will also have the ability to take control of their students' desktops and edit a paper or do a math problem for them to see. But the additional load isn't for your average student.

"Virtual education is for your motivated student, one with a strong work ethic. Those who do not are not going to be successful in it," Fuchs said.

24 other states have programs like this already. Students can start registering for classes in May, and will have 6,000 to 12,000 classes from which to choose statewide.