Online Shoppers Save with Free Shipping Day

COLUMBIA - Free shipping is huge draw for online shoppers and on Dec. 16, more than 1,600 merchants will participate in Free Shipping Day.

According to BizReport.com, comScore said last year's Free Shipping Day was the third heaviest online spending day of the year. Consumers spent $942 million, a 61% increase from 2009.

This is the forth year for the free shipping event and merchants promise to deliver orders by Christmas Eve.

Click here to see the full list of participating merchants.