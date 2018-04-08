Online Video of NY Bullying Stirs Passion, Anger

Greece, NY - A video of four seventh-grade boys mercilessly taunting a 68-year-old bus monitor in New York state that went viral has brought thousands of donations for the victim.

From around the world, donations for Karen Klein poured into the crowd-funding site indiegogo.com, pulling in a staggering $443,057 by early Friday.

Meanwhile, police in the Rochester suburb of Greece, N.Y., were stepping up patrols around the houses of the middle-schoolers accused of taunting her. The boys received threats.

The verbal abuse was captured in a 10-minute cellphone video recorded Monday by a student of Athena Middle School and later posted to YouTube.

The video shows Klein trying her best to ignore the stream of profanity, insults and outright threats.