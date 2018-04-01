Oops! T-shirt Botches SEC Locales

COLLEGE STATION, TX (AP) - An apparel company has recalled a handful of Texas A&M T-shirts touting the school's move to the Southeastern Conference after they were ridiculed online for having a botched map of the league.

The shirt has an "SEC" logo emblazoned on a mapped section of U.S. states, ostensibly representing members of the league. But North Carolina, which does not have a team in the conference, is included and Missouri is not. Missouri and Texas A&M are both leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC this year.

Texas is on the back of the shirt, not the front.

Aggieland Outfitters, which is not affiliated with the school, says it is recalling the shirts. It apologized for the inaccuracies.

Image courtesy of Fox Sports Houston