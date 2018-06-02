Open House Concerning Local Sewer Project

COLUMBIA - The Public Works Department announces an informal open house concerning a proposed sewer project along Sunset Lane and West Broadway, known as Private Common Collector Elimination Project #19.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway, conference room 1B.

Public Works Department said that information, maps and diagrams for this project will be available for public review, and city staff will be present to answer questions and receive comments.

Any questions about the meeting should be directed to the Public Works Department at (573) 874-7250.