Opening Day Nears for Columbia's Aquatic Facilities

COLUMBIA - With the warm weather comes the annual opening of Columbia's public pools around the corner. The Columbia aquatic facilities are set to open between Memorial day and May 30.

The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will open for Memorial Day weekend, May 25-28, then will open for normal season hours May 29.

All other facilities will open for normal season hours May 30. The dates are earlier than advertised in the Parks and Recreation's Leisure Times activity guide to accommodate the Columbia Public School's earlier closing date.

Pool fees are $2.50 for youth between two and 15 years of age, $3.75 for adults 16 and older and free for infants. Admission at Douglass Pool is $1.