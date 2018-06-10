Opening Drive: previewing high school football, week five

COLUMBIA - On this week's episode of Opening Drive, we give you the story of how one Fulton player is balancing music and football with some advice from his coach.

Then, our hosts tell you about a special grill in Fayette and what was keeping everyone warm last week at the games.

Finally, we give you a full preview of this week's Friday Night Fever Game of the Week: Rock Bridge vs. Hickman, the Providence Bowl. We'll tell you every other game we'll be at as well!