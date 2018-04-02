Opening Drive: Previewing high school football, week three

3 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, September 04 2014 Sep 4, 2014 Thursday, September 04, 2014 4:06:00 PM CDT September 04, 2014 in Friday Night Fever
By: Tyler Greever, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter and Andrew Kauffman, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Week two of Opening Drive takes you right into the atmosphere of mid-Missouri high school football.

One Mexico High School cheerleader has inspired an entire community and the Moberly High School football team is attacking this season under a new mantra from its coach.

Hosts Tyler Greever and Andrew Kauffman also take a look at the best student sections from last week. Beware: there will be costumes. 

Finally, the hosts preview the upcoming week of high school football, including the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week: Hickman at Jefferson City. 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
6am 23°
7am 24°
8am 27°
9am 29°